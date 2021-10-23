Letter: Rotary Clubs still fight to eradicate polio

In 1979, the United States was declared polio-free, 24 years after the first polio vaccine was introduced in 1955. Some of you may remember the iron lungs of those affected by polio.

Then-Rotary International President Clem Renouf from Queensland, Australia, reading an article about the eradication of smallpox, wondered if there was a way for Rotary to become involved in the eradication of another disease.

Renouf consulted with a Rotarian friend from Maryland, Dr. John Sever, chief of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Dr. Sever, who happened to be friends with Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, who developed polio vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s, suggested that polio was the disease that Rotary could work on, with the warning that it would need a lot of people and money.

At the end of 1979, Rotary International initiated a pilot program in the Philippines, raised $760,000 and immunized 6 million children. Rotary International approached the World Health Organization to partner with Rotary but WHO was reluctant at that time. Not to be deterred, Rotary developed plans to immunize 120 million children in endemic countries and raised $240 million. This impressed WHO, which became a partner with Rotary.