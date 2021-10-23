Letter: Rotary Clubs still fight to eradicate polio

In 1979, the United States was declared polio-free, 24 years after the first polio vaccine was introduced in 1955. Some of you may remember the iron lungs of those affected by polio.
Then-Rotary International President Clem Renouf from Queensland, Australia, reading an article about the eradication of smallpox, wondered if there was a way for Rotary to become involved in the eradication of another disease.
Renouf consulted with a Rotarian friend from Maryland, Dr. John Sever, chief of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Dr. Sever, who happened to be friends with Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, who developed polio vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s, suggested that polio was the disease that Rotary could work on, with the warning that it would need a lot of people and money.
At the end of 1979, Rotary International initiated a pilot program in the Philippines, raised $760,000 and immunized 6 million children. Rotary International approached the World Health Organization to partner with Rotary but WHO was reluctant at that time. Not to be deterred, Rotary developed plans to immunize 120 million children in endemic countries and raised $240 million. This impressed WHO, which became a partner with Rotary.
When Rotary and its then-partners, WHO, CDC and UNICEF, formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year.
Today there are only two countries left reporting cases of wild poliovirus, viz. Afghanistan and Pakistan, each of which has seen one case in January 2021. A country is only declared polio-free when there are no cases in three years.
Each year Rotarians, all over the world, are continuing to raise $50 million, which will be matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Even though there are only two endemic countries left, adequate funding is still crucial.
If so moved, please make a donation to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago IL 60693. Put in the memo part: “Eradicate polio.”
Case Pieterman, Bedford