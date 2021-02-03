Letter: Rush Limbaugh and Nietzsche

Soon after the national election, a sobbing caller to Rush Limbaugh's radio program made this pathetic plea on air: please don't leave us, Rush, "you are all we have!"

The existential crisis in this man's voice reminds one of Nietzsche's definition of "nihilism"… when one's belief system fails, and if it is mistaken as the only truth, then there appears to be no truth. The ground is pulled out from one, and psychic terror results. Nietzsche described this as a "pathologic transition stage," on the path to a deeper understanding of the limitations of human thought.

That is, it is not "what" Limbaugh says that draws a crowd, it is "how" he says it. A consistent voice of certainty and simplicity – from a man who has no legitimate claim to expertise on any subject.

Limbaugh has not converted large numbers of listeners, he has drawn to himself those susceptible to security in itself. And this is no surprise, for the lust for certainty, the mistaking of certainty for truth, is a ubiquitous feature of the human condition – what Nietzsche called "all too human."