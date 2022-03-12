Letter: Russia, the country, is not the problem

Russia, the country, is not the problem

The complexity of the Russian government is daunting but it is possible to be addressed in a 350-word limit by one who has lived and worked in former Soviet Bloc states.

Russia has a documented history of recognition of breakaway governments that have declared their independence from countries that suppressed colonies unreasonably.

Russia was one of the countries that recognized the breakaway colony of British America that later became the United States.

Subsequently, 7,000 U.S. citizens were killed by Great Britain. France and Spain immediately recognized the USA to protect their territories in the USA. Russia recognized the USA later due to the power of Great Britain in 1776.

Recognition of the legal criteria as to what constitutes a legitimate government will always be a contentious issue as there is no legitimate international body with the accepted power to define legitimacy.

Following the 1763 Treaty of Paris, the British gained control of French Canada and Spain gained control of Louisiana. Subsequently, many U.S. lives were lost in battles with France and Spain surrogates.

The illogical nature of European and Balkan countries resulted in World War I. Russia suffered over 2 million deaths and the U.S. suffered over 116,000 deaths fighting the Germans. Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Austria and Finland never joined NATO. Russia controlled most of the Alaska region until 1867 when Russia sold Alaska to the U.S.

Russia is the one European-Asian country that has not engaged in a war to kill U.S. citizens. Russia has ferried U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station without any harm to astronauts.

The current imbroglio in Ukraine would never have happened if then-President Donald Trump had not compromised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine with threats to withhold aid if Zelenskyy did not heed Trump’s demands to investigate Joe Biden.

The entire sordid mess in Ukraine today could have been easily prevented if Sens. Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell had the decency to tell the truth about Trump.

Basil Akers, Roanoke