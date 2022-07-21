 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russia's history speaks to its present brutality

Frank Munley’s July 5 op-ed on Ukraine ("Stop denying that NATO expansions led to Ukraine war") covers a lot of ground, but entirely omits the reality of Russia’s brutal invasion. The truth is: Russia seeks to colonize, subdivide and subjugate another people, just as many western nations have done, including us. 

What about Russia’s history as a bad actor — in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia? How many more hospitals, apartment buildings and markets have to be bombed before you stop denying the brutality of these attacks?

All people across the world deserve the full measure of liberty and freedom. That is fundamental. 

Sherman Bamford, Roanoke

