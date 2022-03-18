Letter: Russia's war crimes must not be tolerated

“Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.” The actual quote was penned by George Santayana and said, ”Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” With either quote the message is essentially the same and is certainly applicable to the situation in Ukraine today.

We are continually told that we must not rile up the Russians or we might antagonize them into a nuclear war. That would be cataclysmic in the first order, but is certainly within the realm of possibility with Vladimir Putin calling the shots in Russia. Have you considered that the Russians themselves should be thinking we best not rile up the NATO alliance or we might end up in a nuclear war? They know what’s at stake.

No one will win a global nuclear war, and I believe both sides understand that. Nevertheless, a call to action is still necessary to thwart the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and to stop the atrocities being inflicted on the Ukrainian people by the Russian war machine.

I fully endorse the unprecedented economic sanctions applied against Russia, including me paying the highest gasoline costs ever! However, the world cannot and should not allow the civilian tolls to continue to mount at the hands of Russian war criminals. Appeasing the Russians is akin to the appeasement Neville Chamberlain granted Adolf Hitler prior to the start of World War II. Appeasement does not work. Let’s not forget that and let’s not forget the unfathomable costs of Chamberlain’s appeasement.

What does it take for Russia to antagonize us into a nuclear war? I don’t know the answer to that question, nor do I want to know it, but one thing is certain. The West must make it crystal clear to the Russians that blatant war crimes inflicted upon non-combatants, women and children, and bombings of hospitals and schools will not be tolerated. We need to assert our beliefs in the dignity and value of human life and for humanitarian principles endorsed by the civilized world. With such an assertion perhaps we can avoid repeating past history.

Steve Mabry, Roanoke