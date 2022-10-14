Letter: Russia's war exacerbates hunger

Russia's war on its neighbor is one of the reasons prices are so high.

I'm no expert on foreign affairs, but it doesn't make sense to me that Russia is attacking a rich agricultural nation. Perhaps it is "because" Ukraine is a rich agricultural nation that this is happening.

The world food supply and its energy supply are being compromised. Russia can't grow enough food for its own people. State-owned farms are one of the reasons. Communism is very inefficient in that area in particular. We are lucky that we have competent and sensible leaders who will help the Ukrainians and defend democracy.

We help feed the world, but there are still a lot of people in this country we should do a lot more for when it comes to hunger. Higher paying minimum wage jobs would go a long way in helping a lot of people. Support politicians who want to raise the minimum wage.

Frank Mathews, Radford