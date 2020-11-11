Letter: Safety and health care

Gun slingers and Christian women fighting for the abolition of safe abortions is pandemic of the times we live in. Some assault rifles were banned and then the ban was lifted by Republican politicians. Decent health care includes a woman's right to a safe abortion and at the same time care for the child she may have. The Affordable Care Act made health care affordable for a lot of people. It was not the failure that people have been told it was. It is unfortunate that Republicans have never supported it.

What sort of society are we living in that denies so many people decent health care and allows gun slingers to invade our cities to counter protest racial injustice? For the past few months, we have been weathering a storm. We wear masks because it makes sense. And some of us see what has to be done and what can be done to help our neighbors and our nation. Some of us are blessed with a decent income and decent health care. If you don't believe that we have the resources and the will to make this an even greater nation you don't understand how great the nation really is.