Letter: Sailors regularly endure mistreatment

A sad, shocking article appeared in the Nov. 23 Roanoke Times: "Rash of sailor suicides hit Norfolk naval station." I can only wonder if an investigation includes a look into how the sailors were treated by their superiors.

I spent 20 years in the Navy, and one thing I noticed is many (not all) seniors would routinely abuse their rank in the performance of their duties.

I realize supervisors need to be a little mean so they don't have people trying to walk on them, but some took it way too far.

The military has a way of making you feel like anyone over you can say (yell) anything they want and do as they please, and there's nothing you can do about it. Sometimes that does end up being true because higher management hates to confront a bully and tell them to tone it down.

At least twice a senior screamed at me at the top of their lungs when I hadn't even done anything wrong! It's power abuse. I never considered suicide, but I wondered what the first signs of an ulcer would be, as I was pretty sure one was on the way.

Joe Black, Hardy