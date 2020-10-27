Letter: Saltville helped inspire Jefferson's interest in mammoths

The October 17 editorial “Thank a mammoth” which discusses Thomas Jefferson’s interest in mammoths and other megafauna, failed to mention how discoveries made at Saltville, Virginia, helped to inspire Jefferson’s interest in these animals.

At the entrance hall at Monticello is a mammoth tusk that was sent to Jefferson in 1782 by prominent southwest Virginia resident, Arthur Campbell. Campbell, in an accompanying letter, informed Jefferson that the tusk was found by Major Alexander Outlaw, the director of the Saltworks at “the salina in Washington County.”

In his Notes on the State of Virginia, the future president writes that mammoth bones have been found “some feet beneath the surface of the earth in salines opened up on the North Holston, a branch of the Tanaissee [Tennessee River] about latitude 36 ½ North.”