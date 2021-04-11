Letter: Sam Rasoul is a true public servant

Getting older isn’t for wimps.

In our working years, if we were wise, we saved money for retirement to supplement Social Security and offset unexpected expenses that senior citizens face as we age.

Issues such as "What if I get a disabling health issue? Can I stay in my home?" "What if I need home care?" "Will I be able to drive?" "Will I have enough money to meet these expenses?"

The reality of retirement is most of us live on a fixed income as the cost of living continually goes up and up. Where can I get help? There is an answer and help.

Thankfully, these are the sorts of issues Del. Sam Rasoul is addressing with his “Plan for Older Virginians." I have read his plan and it addresses my concerns.

You can read it at sam4va.com. Sam listened to the concerns of seniors and looked at what other states are doing to solve the issues, like creating a caregiver tax credit and legislation to lower prescription drug costs.

I’ve known and voted for Sam Rasoul since he was first elected in 2014. He has been a true public servant. He has always done what he says he’s going to do. He has been transparent, is accessible, and he always stands up for people who have been pushed to the margins by powerful special interests.