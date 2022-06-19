Letter: Sanchez-Jones deserves to stay on Council

In October 2020, six members of Roanoke City Council made history when they appointed Vivian Sanchez-Jones to join them on the dais.

Vivian began working with Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Commonwealth Catholic Charities, as the school liaison for immigrant children in 2004. As a school and community liaison, she worked with several hundred Latino families in the Roanoke Valley, helping them navigate the school system and community services. She has served on the Virginia Board of Counseling; the Latino Task Force Committee; the Complete Count Committee; the City of Roanoke and Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine diversity board; and with many other organizations. Vivian is president of Avencemos Roanoke, a community organization assisting Latinos in the Roanoke Valley. Vivian was also awarded the Martin Luther King Local Hero Award in 2007 and the Women of Achievement Equality Award in 2012.

Results matter, and representation makes a difference. I have seen the Star City make so much progress in the short time since Vivian was sat for office. Her representation is important in continuing Roanoke City’s commitment to provide education and resources for our Hispanic and LatinX community.

Nearly two years ago, I was considered alongside Vivian for the vacancy on city council. I couldn’t be prouder to have her gotten it over me, because if all goes well this November, I’ll have the opportunity to serve with her next year.

For that to happen, Vivian needs to win one of the spots in the ongoing primary where four candidates are vying to be one of three Democratic nominees for the regular, full four-year terms on Roanoke City Council.

Roanokers can vote on or before Tuesday, June 21. The other candidates, in ballot order, are Peter Volosin, Terry McGuire, and incumbent councilmember (former vice M mayor) Joe Cobb.

I’m asking Roanokers to use all three of their votes this June, and to make sure that one of those goes to Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

Vivian, thank you for your service. Roanoke needs you, deserves you, and is counting on you to deliver. Keep up the good work!

Luke Priddy, Roanoke