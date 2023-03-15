The Roanoke Times did its usual wholehearted cheer for the Left with the March 5 article “Standing room only for Sen. Sanders at UVa.” Here is a man who has never held a nongovernment job in his life. He is a total negativist. He’s proof of how you can make a livelihood out of cynical shtick and garner the cheers of the callow under-30 crowd who have had things easy all their life.

The Senator-for-Life gave the crowd statistics. Well, we might benefit from some counter-stats: Cruise the aisles at Kroger. View all the overpriced boutique foods that are there because some folks are buying them. Then reflect on the cable TV and Netflix you don’t need, the Bluetooth gimmicks and download music, the $30 virgin-vinyl music LPs, the overpriced catalogs that bombard your mailbox, the expensive prom dress and limo. Nordstrom luxury stores are doing OK in the U.S.; however, they’ve had to close all their Canadian stores, because the Canadians are responsible with their money. Perhaps YOU are among “the rich.”

For all those in Sanders’ audience who blame “the rich,” I ask: How many among the audience give to a charity that helps the shafted of the world? Don’t hear much about that. Stop buying $900 5G phones and step up!

Robert A. Young, Roanoke County