Letter: Save us from these modern-day stooges

It was interesting reading Dan Casey’s piece on Aug. 23, “Should we be afraid of FBI, IRS?” The article laid bare the misinformation spewing from the mouths of the three Western Virginia representatives. Accompanying that piece were photos of those three. Viewing these photos called to mind another famous threesome, the 3 Stooges. There was
Moe: (Not In) Cline(d);
Larry: (Just No) Good;
and
Curly: (The Moron) Griffith.
The real fear on this matter is these three modern stooges for Trump getting reelected.
T. Michael Maher, Roanoke