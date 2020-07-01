The Roanoke County School Board's recent proposal on re-opening schools is not acceptable, socially equitable, or appropriate for Southwest Virginia.
As many other districts around the nation prepare to open their doors full-time, I cannot help but question why Roanoke County is not striving to set the tone and aim high when confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our region are extremely low, hospitalizations few, deaths rare, and children thankfully being spared.
In Columbia, Missouri families are being given a choice: opt-in for full-time in-person education or opt-out choosing full-time online education. Having choices is crucial. Going back to school is not one-size-fits-all.
In Roanoke County the number of confirmed COVID-19 is <.003%, nonetheless, many people have high-risk family situations making on-line learning best for them. Many families or single parents must return to work and need full-time in-person schooling support that schools provide. Sending children to daycare or to stay with their grandparents because school is closed for 3 days simply nullifies what the school board is trying to achieve. Not to mention, the benefits of In-person learning simply cannot be matched.
I don’t fault our Superintendent or School Board for working diligently on a plan, but I do fault some of them for hiding behind closed doors, lacking transparency, and not asking for much community input. It seems as if they have already formed their opinions without asking for ideas from whom they represent.
Excuses abound saying that our School Boards hands are tied by Governor Northam’s guidelines. This is not true. To be clear, Northam has reversed course saying that his guidelines are not mandates and re-opening is in the hands of localities. Social distancing is suggested “to the extent possible,” meaning we do our best to get students back into the classroom to learn, grow, and become all that they can be, even if it means driving them to school ourselves or having them wear a mask on the school bus.
Without schools opened full time, sports may be a thing of the past.
Email your School Board: cherylfacciani@gmail.com, mawray@rcps.us, dlinden@rcps.us, tgreenway@rcps.us, dbutzer@rcps.us, jmoretz@rcps.us.
Say “no” to the proposed plan. Tell the board you want choices: Opt-in/Opt-out.
CHERYL FACCIANI
ROANOKE COUNTY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.