Letter: Schedule for passenger rail service
Letter: Schedule for passenger rail service

I would like to comment on your editorial published in the Danville Register & Bee on Feb. 1 (and Jan. 23 in The Roanoke Times): “Time to think big for advocates of passenger rail.” I am a big fan of rail travel. That said, your mention of Amtrak Crescent service from Washington, D.C., through Danville brought a wistful smile to my face.

The scheduling is miserable for ordinary would-be passengers. The departure time north is at 4 a.m., while the return time is at 11:14 p.m. (somewhat more manageable). If scheduling makes using train service virtually impossible, then there may as well be no train at all.

Jeffrey R. Carson, Danville

 

Letter: Difference

Can someone please explain to me the difference between a "mostly peaceful protest" and a "violent riot"?

