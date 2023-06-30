My family attended the June 15 Roanoke County School Board meeting where more than 30 parents, teachers, students and concerned citizens presented heartfelt and often heart-rending statements in response to the board members’ tacit support of a speaker at last month’s meeting who slandered teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary for supporting LGBTQ+ students.

After almost two hours of testimony, the only show of concern and the only follow-up question was to the one speaker not addressing the above concerns.

After the public comments, Superintendent Nicely read a prepared and purposefully vague statement in response.

Then there was a lively discussion amongst the present board members (Cheryl Facciani was conspicuously absent) about how well the local sports teams had done this school year.

During the mass walkout that followed this callous behavior, there were rumblings from the crowd. In response, board Chair Brent Hudson shouted “parents’ rights.” Thus displaying his public support, while in his role as a nonpartisan elected official, for proponents of school censorship and discrimination.

Such abhorrent behavior by all board members, but especially Hudson, should warrant removal from the board.

Amy Webb, Roanoke