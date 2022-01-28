Letter: School board needs to make better impression

Attracting new business and new families to Roanoke County is absolutely essential in making certain that the county is a thriving and growing community.

The primary source of tax revenue for Roanoke County is property taxes. To maintain a high performing school system, repair and build new schools and to provide other county services like police and fire protection, the county needs to expand the tax base to include more business tax revenue.

Prospective firms that are looking for communities to relocate or to begin operations give substantial weight to the quality of the school system when making their selection.

I wonder how many businesses considering Roanoke County will continue to keep Roanoke County on the short list after observing the debacle of the first two school board meetings and this board’s flagrant disregard for the health and safety of students and staff.

Donald Butzer, Bristol