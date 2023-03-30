On March 16, I attended a meeting of the Roanoke County School Board in support of a transgender girl and her mother who would be speaking about the bullying the student is experiencing at Glenvar High School. The bullying is coming not only from her fellow students, but from parents who are spreading misinformation and insults via social media.

While we waited for the time allotted to public comment, we heard several presentations about meritorious activities involving students, some of whom addressed the board. These students received smiles and words of encouragement from the four board members present (Brent Hudson, Tim Greenway, Cheryl Facciani and Mike Wray). Board members even invited proud parents to come up for photos. All of that was great; these students warranted accolades.

But when the transgender student’s mother spoke, followed by her daughter — each candidly describing the bullying underway and the terrible impact on the student, including suicidal depression and an eating disorder — not one board member responded. Not one board member acknowledged the extraordinary courage on display, the heartbreaking vulnerability these two already vulnerable people were submitting themselves to in an effort to make the school a safe place for this young person’s learning.

A child stood before them — a child whose safety and education is their responsibility — and not one board member said a word. They barely met her eyes. It is a measure of the poisonous atmosphere for transgender children in the county school system that the adults in charge of their well-being could not even bring themselves to say: we hear you and we care; we know this must be frightening for you; we commend you for your courage in appearing before us tonight.

None of these words would have committed them to any particular policy regarding how to best integrate transgender students into our county school system. These words would simply have been humane and mature. I was appalled at their absence and the board members' behavior.

Cindy Lollar, Roanoke