Letter: School breakfast gives kids a good start

As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, thousands of children in Virginia could face hunger this year and may be heading to school with empty stomachs. Food insecurity has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases.

Luckily, we have a powerful tool to combat childhood hunger: school breakfast.

Studies show that kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to excel academically, be more alert and have better concentration and memory.

It’s no wonder school nutrition staff across Virginia believe in the power of breakfast. These compassionate teams show up every day for children despite challenges, including supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Their dedication is more important than ever, especially when you consider that nearly one in four kids in Roanoke could be facing hunger.

Breakfast really is one of the most important meals of the day. Feeding kids today is one of the smartest investments we can make to ensure they’re ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

We’re thankful for all the school nutrition professionals, staff and educators that help connect students with school breakfast.

