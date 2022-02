It's time to get our priorities straight.

The place where our children spend one-fourth of their day should not be similar to a country club.

Classrooms, cafeterias and restrooms are necessary. But beyond that, investing in gymnasiums that envy NBA auditoriums is ridiculous.

Send children to school to learn, not to be groomed for high-class living.

If a child excels at sports, they will excel regardless of the school he/she attends.

It's a school — not a condominium.

Cathy Bittler, New Castle