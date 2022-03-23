 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School must remain neutral ground

In regard to "School board discusses pride flags" (March 17), I recommend that NO flag or emblem promoting or representing any racial, religious, political or cultural entity be on display in the classroom.

Children go to school to learn, period. That is their only job.

School attendance only takes up, at most, eight hours a day. That means that there are 16 other hours in the day to promote their beliefs.

School must remain neutral ground. No one is prohibiting their beliefs; school is simply not the proper place to display them. 

Nancy P. Valle, Salem

