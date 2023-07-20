With her retirement July 11, we celebrate the remarkable career of Ethelene Sadler, whose journey from a part-time staffer to School Nutrition Director has had a profound impact on countless students, staff and community members in Pulaski County.

As we reflect on Ethelene's nearly 40-year tenure, we are filled with gratitude for the legacy she leaves behind.

Ethelene's passion for school nutrition became more than just a job, it became her calling. In 2009, after decades of serving meals with love in school cafeterias, she assumed the lead role for all school nutrition efforts in Pulaski County Public Schools, solidifying her commitment to the well-being of students across the district. Born and raised in Pulaski, Ethelene's deep connection to the region and its people inspired her to bring locally sourced ingredients to schools.

One notable example is the Pulaski farm-to-school program. Recognizing the need to support cattle farmers and provide nourishing meals, she collaborated with Giles County Public Schools, Smyth Valley Meats and other local Pulaski farmers to ensure that every step — from raising and processing the meat to transporting and packing it — aligned with USDA requirements. Thanks to her efforts, PCPS will serve only locally sourced beef — a testament to her commitment to both students and the local economy.

During her tenure, Ethelene helped implement programs that will elevate the standard of school nutrition in PCPS for years to come, like the district’s summer and after-school meals programs. Her legacy is one of unstoppable innovation on behalf of Pulaski students.

Ethelene, thank you for four decades of dedication and for ensuring that all students receive a healthy meal. Much like the kitchen is the heart of the home, you made the cafeteria the heart of the school building. Congratulations on your retirement and may this next chapter of your life be filled with joy and fulfillment.

Sarah Steely, Charlottesville, No Kid Hungry Virginia