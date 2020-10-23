Letter: Schools should close to fight virus

As a resident of Montgomery County and a regular reader of The Roanoke Times I am painfully aware of the fact that our county has by far the most cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia. Statistics soared here once Virginia Tech reopened as well as other schools and colleges. In and out: Yes or No. Masks, yes but maybe not always. And social distancing with desks moved away but hallways presenting problems — and so on.
Yet now, in our eighth month of the pandemic throughout the world — the shocking statistics that show our own nation-has the most cases and the highest number of deaths —that speak all too loudly with their grim message that may be hard to interpret.
As someone who does her best to observe all the intended protections — I wear a mask in the presence of any others nearby, keep a social (or unsocial) distance from others, wash my hands often and even frequently wear a fresh pair of rubber gloves- after sanitizing them—I have so far avoided as far as I can tell—for at my age — (in my 90s) I would not fare well.
There are as yet no signs that this coronavirus is ready to pack up and go — anywhere — it has touched almost every part of the globe. As one region flares up, another may seem to have diminished, but that can change. Above all we see that where there are large gatherings, especially of younger people. The infection tends to soar, especially in and near large schools. And from those come new cases in many other sections of our town of Blacksburg and other parts of the county as numbers rise so far daily.
What I want to point out if possible is that the question of opening schools which has been headline topics, letters-to-the-editor, and debates in many related sections of education should not be a question as long as COVID-19 continues to have such serious health implications. Schools should simply close in an orderly way while some online education continues and new meanings of education can become an important topic for our society.
ALWYN MOSS
BLACKSBURG
