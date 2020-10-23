Letter: Schools should close to fight virus

As a resident of Montgomery County and a regular reader of The Roanoke Times I am painfully aware of the fact that our county has by far the most cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia. Statistics soared here once Virginia Tech reopened as well as other schools and colleges. In and out: Yes or No. Masks, yes but maybe not always. And social distancing with desks moved away but hallways presenting problems — and so on.

Yet now, in our eighth month of the pandemic throughout the world — the shocking statistics that show our own nation-has the most cases and the highest number of deaths —that speak all too loudly with their grim message that may be hard to interpret.

As someone who does her best to observe all the intended protections — I wear a mask in the presence of any others nearby, keep a social (or unsocial) distance from others, wash my hands often and even frequently wear a fresh pair of rubber gloves- after sanitizing them—I have so far avoided as far as I can tell—for at my age — (in my 90s) I would not fare well.