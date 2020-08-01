Letter: Schools should ignore Trump's threat

I hope that the schools and universities will ignore Trump’s threat to revoke the schools’ tax exempt status. His decision is simple and only political.
The schools need to think foremost of the safety of the students, the faculty and everyone who works in the school. The threat of Trump is once again based on the lack of knowledge. He cannot revoke the schools' status. Someone should tell him that he is a president with a Constitution. He is not a King.
In 2020 the royals throughout the world have no power, but dictators do. Trump is not, and he will never be, above the law.
BERNARD L. MARIE
ROANOKE
