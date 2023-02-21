To try and dismiss the Youngkin administration’s latest attempt at derailing our public education system as “an accounting error” is a gross misrepresentation. Since taking office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sought to remake our commonwealth’s Department of Education for the worse, rewriting and omitting critical parts of the U.S. history curriculum, eliminating education equity initiatives, banning books, and, now, forcing Virginia’s public schools to scramble to provide funding for day-to-day operational and educational expenses for the current and 2023-24 school years.

In their latest edition of “How to Lose an Educational System in 4 Years,” the Department of Education has acknowledged a budgetary calculation error — to the tune of $201 million dollars. Callously, Charles Pyle, the spokesperson for VDOE, responded to the agency’s error by stating, “Unfortunately, because of this issue with the calculation tool, school divisions that didn’t catch this would have been operating under estimates that overstated how much state aid they were going to receive.”

“School divisions that didn’t catch this?” Are you serious, Mr. Pyle?

Our schools hardly have the resources they need to educate our children, much less those to inspect Youngkin’s Excel spreadsheets for calculation errors.

Schools in rural areas, like ours here in Montgomery County, disproportionately rely on state funding for their school budgets. Based on the 2021-22 approved MCPS budget, state funds account for 51.5% of the $122.4 million district operating budget. Even a small shortfall could have significant negative impacts on our local schools. Our children’s education cannot afford the missteps and incompetence of Gov. Youngkin’s administration. We need to ensure that these funding shortfalls are addressed and our schools are fully funded now, and that the governor is held accountable for his hopeless ineptitude.

Anthony Grafsky, Blacksburg