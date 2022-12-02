Letter: Schools' treatment of bus drivers needs overhaul

Schools’ treatment of bus drivers needs overhaul

To the outsider, the personal and professional demands of operating a public school bus may not be obvious.

The role requires advanced skills and knowledge, adequate physical condition, high standards of professionalism including availability, reliability and communication skills, skills and abilities to ensure vehicles and equipment — front to back, top to bottom — meet daily safety requirements.

It also requires the driver’s ability to abide: administrators who “balance” a commitment to safety with other competing interests; adult stakeholders who have an agenda to favor their interests exclusively; drivers on the road tending to their own individual agendas (resulting in behaviors that pose tremendous risks to a school bus); a relatively few children who disrupt the safe operation of the bus; split shifts, morning and afternoon, with limited opportunities to supplement those hours with sports team driving or field trips; low compensation regarding pay and benefits. This last bears repeating: low compensation regarding pay and benefits.

People who commit to operating a school bus are of inestimable quality. They must love children more than they run out of patience with everything else — all of the risks to their physical, emotional and financial selves. Consequently, bus driver turnover is high because the “everything else” encompasses an unreasonable set of expectations long-term.

Remedying the bus driver shortage is easy. Administrators must act swiftly, decisively and consistently when a driver reports any student behavior that risks the safety of the bus and its occupants. That alone will demonstrate increased respect for drivers while communicating broadly and clearly that drivers are to be respected. School divisions must pay double what they are currently offering to maintain a roster of qualified, motivated drivers in what is now a very tight labor market. (“Maybe I like driving a bus, but even Wendy’s is paying more and offers me more hours.”)

The maintenance facilities’ compensation also must become significantly more competitive, especially as diesel technicians are harder to come by. The fleet must be adequately tended and mechanics must not be diverted into service as substitute drivers.

Obviously, it has been easier instead to park long-term a whole lot of banner-draped school buses touting “Now hiring bus drivers!” And it has been easier for administrators to decide “I can’t prioritize another confrontation with that student’s parent. I’m sure the driver will handle it.” And it’s also easier to get used to late student arrivals and departures, and used to rearranging school schedules and bus routes to compensate. Yes, let’s continue doing what’s easiest for everyone. Or, the school divisions can pony up and fix it.

Jason Cohen, Blue Ridge