The killing of three children, age 9, and three adults at a private Nashville school, is the latest horror in a string of school shootings whose names have become part of our collective memory: Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde. In human terms, these tragedies are indescribably shattering. The dead are robbed of their futures, their families of happiness, and the surviving children of their innocence and feeling of safety. Nor does the damage stop there. To all school-age children, each new shooting is a terrifying reminder of why they practice shooter drills.

Obviously, Congress needs to act. Assault-style rifles should be outlawed once again, gun-show and online gun-sales loopholes closed, and tighter restrictions placed on gun ownership. This legislation could not only reduce the number of gun deaths, but just as importantly in my view, it could diminish the American mystique of guns that makes them so compelling as weapons of destruction.

Congress can do nothing, however, so long as Republican politicians are primarily responsive to pro-gun supporters. So it's up to commonsense Republicans concerned about their children and grandchildren to change this dynamic. They can tell their representatives that, unlike the gun-obsessed, they don't believe guns make us safer (the opposite is true), or that new gun laws will lead to the outlawing of all guns (repealing the Second Amendment is not easy), or that gun ownership prevents the government from controlling us (democracy is best secured by voting for those who uphold it). They can also communicate their rejection of the disingenuous arguments that school shootings are rare (as if bereaved families and frightened children don't matter), and that America is so awash in guns nothing can be done except to arm everybody.

The right to bear arms is a constitutional right, but it isn't sacred and untouchable, as some gun owners seem to regard it. In the words of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia: “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

H. Scott Butler, Blacksburg