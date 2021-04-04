Letter: Second impeachment of Trump

Our system has failed us. A democracy is only as good as the people who govern it. Our legislative branch failed us after our executive branch committed crimes against our Constitution and therefore against us. Not only were we attacked on our nation’s Capitol grounds and our peaceful transfer of power interrupted, our legislators were threatened and had to barricade themselves for safety. And yet most of the Republicans failed to stand up for their oath of office they all took when they accepted their positions. They failed to uphold the Constitution.

Oh yeah, they used tired old false claims such as "voter fraud" and unfair elections. We know there is no fraud, this has been cried forever and never proven. And the elections were "unfair" only because they lost. The Republicans who won in those same elections do not think they were unfair or that there was fraud, or at least in their cases.

When those arguments failed, they said “he is out of office, so we cannot impeach.” Yet the very first impeachment was done after the person had been expelled from the Senate. There are several other precedent impeachment cases in our nation’s history. Please check out www.justsecurity.org for specifics. Even Mitch McConnell, after voting to acquit, condemned Trump stating he was "practically and morally responsible" for the insurrection.