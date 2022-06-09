Letter: Securing schools should be a priority

I have no idea how the criminally insane consistently manage to get their hands on firearms, and sadly we haven’t come up with a successful plan to prevent that. And maybe we never will.

That said, it’s imperative that we spend the money and take necessary steps to protect our children at school. Every entrance should be secured against unauthorized entry, with the main entrance protected by armed and qualified security personnel when schools are in session. This should be a federal mandate that preempts local or state procedures that are less restrictive.

Our government is giving away more than $51 billion a year in foreign aid, and we’re paying a king’s ransom to provide subsistence for both legal and illegal immigrants, so surely we can allocate enough funds to prevent heavily armed psychopaths from turning our schools into slaughterhouses.

The stakes are high, and we have to prioritize. We have no obligation that’s greater than protecting our children.

Robert C. Ewers, Roanoke