 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Seditionist
0 comments

Letter: Seditionist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ben Cline, our representative in Congress, has encouraged sedition with his cynical vote to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election as the next president. When Mr. Cline was sworn in, he took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States. Had he any integrity, he would now resign so that we the people of this district might elect someone honorable. Failing that, he should be expelled from the Congress, just as a number of traitors were in 1861.

Malcolm Muir Jr., Lexington

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Fascism's true meaning

In all due respect to Jim Wheat ("Fascism's true meaning, Dec. 22 letter), fascists are NOT inherently socialists. www.merriam-webster.com/dic…

Letters

Letter: Show us the evidence

In 1984 there was a Wendy’s television commercial where an old lady would say “Where’s the beef?” In the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire the line was…

Letters

Letter: Title of doctor

A recent letter to the editor from a writer in Blacksburg ("An insult to intelligence," Jan. 11) states that Dr. Jill Biden is behaving presum…

Letters

Letter: An attempted coup

What we saw at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a lot worse than a “protest” or “riot” — two words I’m seeing a lot on social media. It was an attemp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert