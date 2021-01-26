Letter: Seditionist

Ben Cline, our representative in Congress, has encouraged sedition with his cynical vote to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election as the next president. When Mr. Cline was sworn in, he took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States. Had he any integrity, he would now resign so that we the people of this district might elect someone honorable. Failing that, he should be expelled from the Congress, just as a number of traitors were in 1861.