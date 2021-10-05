Letter: Seek information on critical race theory

In recent months a great clamor has arisen over critical race theory. I've heard descriptions of it as everything from a "communist manifesto" to a mandate that all white people should apologize for what their ancestors did.

More recently I’ve seen signs with the red Soviet hammer and sickle symbol reading “teach truth not theory” or reading “education not indoctrination.”

With all the brouhaha, I sought information about CRT, approaching it with an entirely open mind, neither pro nor con.

I deliberately sought material that had been published at least several years ago, in order to find information untainted by current commentaries. The result was my reading "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" (first published in 2001; 3rd edition, 2017).

The authors define CRT as "... studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power."

My conclusion is that they presented a much truer picture of CRT than the vast majority of what is being thrown about these days. And unless I missed something, I did not find CRT to be a communist plot, nor did I find any demands that I apologize for what my ancestors did, nor did I find any leanings toward subversive indoctrination.