Letter: Seeking unity after chaos

Democrats now seek and talk unity, after four years of supporting riots, chaos, burning and looting by mobs. This, after seeing and hearing their media harass President Trump with outrageous fake news and charges of Russian collusion, and worse! They still hate Trump but it’s contained now, except when Trump brings up possible voting and election fraud.
How dare he?! There was no fraud — “Blue State“ governors merely mailed millions of ballots out to potential voters, without consulting their state legislators, and then changed the return dates whenever requested. No big deal here.
But, everyone must admit that the election results were a little screwy. The Democrats got their man at the top of the ticket, but took a shellacking every where else. Republicans had a “field day” on congressional and local elections, Go figure.
But Democrats got their man and woman, at the top, and were happy and conciliatory. They want to stop the divisiveness, and bring everyone together. That's fine as long as we can have one of those “conversations” about leadership, and the direction the country will take with these two in office. You see, Ol’ Joe has been around Washington for ages, and has a record to defend. Kamala, not so long.
Biden was part of the Obama Administration, that never produced a growth economy. In fact, both pushed the paradigm that the “new norm” for his Administration, was no growth and high unemployment.
But when Trump was elected, and proved him wrong, building one of the best economies ever, Obama and Biden tried to take credit for his success.
Ol’ Joe was also part of the “Russian/Collusion” hoax concocted by the Obama/Biden Administration. The plan, with full knowledge of the FBI’s Comey, was designed to harass, spy on Trump, and delegitimize his Presidency. They hoped it would drive him from office.
Talk unity? How about stupidity?! For the first time ever, Democrats select and elect a flawed president, already compromised by family “investments” from China, the century’s greatest adversary of the U.S.
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville