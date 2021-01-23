Letter: Seeking unity after chaos

Democrats now seek and talk unity, after four years of supporting riots, chaos, burning and looting by mobs. This, after seeing and hearing their media harass President Trump with outrageous fake news and charges of Russian collusion, and worse! They still hate Trump but it’s contained now, except when Trump brings up possible voting and election fraud.

How dare he?! There was no fraud — “Blue State“ governors merely mailed millions of ballots out to potential voters, without consulting their state legislators, and then changed the return dates whenever requested. No big deal here.

But, everyone must admit that the election results were a little screwy. The Democrats got their man at the top of the ticket, but took a shellacking every where else. Republicans had a “field day” on congressional and local elections, Go figure.

But Democrats got their man and woman, at the top, and were happy and conciliatory. They want to stop the divisiveness, and bring everyone together. That's fine as long as we can have one of those “conversations” about leadership, and the direction the country will take with these two in office. You see, Ol’ Joe has been around Washington for ages, and has a record to defend. Kamala, not so long.