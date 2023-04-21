Many years ago when I was a law clerk for the late Judge Ted Dalton, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the judge advised me, "Bill, never let someone buy your lunch." I knew what he meant, as I was taught in law school that lawyers should always avoid "even the appearance of impropriety."

This proved to be wise advice during my career as a lawyer at the local government and federal levels.

I could give several examples of why this was so, but to cite a simple one, when I served as county attorney in York County, local developers and firms that did business with the county would often send "goodies" to my office, such as cheesecakes, holiday treats and the like, and my staff would always be disappointed when I would insist that the gifts be donated to local charities.

Accordingly, I was disgusted to read in the news of the many hundreds of thousands of dollars of luxury gifts, lodging, lavish vacations and travel that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted, and not reported, during his time on the court.

I would have thought (naively?) that a Supreme Court justice would have held himself to even higher standards than I had.

While they should not be needed, it appears that more stringent ethical rules are needed for Supreme Court justices. Justice Thomas should be embarrassed. He should retire.

Bill Hackworth, Roanoke