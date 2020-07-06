It is being done all over the country - mostly with no response from police. Can you inquire of the Richmond Police Department why no action is being taken when statues are torn down with video clearly showing the offenders. This is criminal-destruction of public property.
Also inquire of the Portsmouth Police Department why they watched four statues being vandalized and did nothing. I don't understand the selective policing.
EDWARD MCGUIRE
VINTON
