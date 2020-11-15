Letter: Self governance is the future

Solipsism: the view that the self is all that can be known to exist.

We live in “the post fact world.” A time when common “truths” do not exist. Everyone, except the self, is lying, or so some believe.

Individuals have access to unlimited information but limited wisdom to discern what is factual. Our world is complex, you can forgive the average citizen of understanding truth when our media is biased to support a failing system and various tyrannical agendas, that are peddled by national corporate interests.

Our privilege was to be born in a democracy. Our leaders were poorly chosen and not held to account. The democracy meant to protect, has been wielded against us. Our representatives are now puppets of private corporate interests, not the protectors of citizens.

There is now a total loss of trust in journalism and government. Different fringe groups have armed themselves and are ready to dispense with the peace. Consider QANON, which believes that the structure of the American government is permeated by child molesters and satanists. No argument can dissuade them. Look at ANTIFA and BLM who see the police murdering citizens in their homes, and federal agents kidnap them. Without consequences for police crimes, these people resort to mob justice.