Letter: Senate must pass Build Back Better and extend the Child Tax Credit

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and their colleagues in the Senate must vote to extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit before the end of the year. Without action, families in Virginia and across the country will receive their last monthly Child Tax Credit checks this month.

The Child Tax Credit has been a lifeline for households, helping people afford necessities like food, rent, diapers and utilities, and keeping millions of kids from slipping into poverty. If the Senate doesn’t extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit through the Build Back Better Act, 532,000 kids in Virginia will lose out on the benefit. We can’t let that happen.

The Build Back Better Act also includes important opportunities to support the one in eight Virginia kids who experience hunger. The bill would strengthen access to school meals for more than 300,000 students by expanding the Community Eligibility Provision. It would also support families during the summer months with the creation of the Summer EBT program, which would benefit 595,000 kids in Virginia.

I’m urging the U.S. Senate to take action on the Build Back Better Act now. Virginia kids and families can’t wait another day.

Sarah Steely, Richmond