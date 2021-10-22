 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Send McAuliffe back to state house
1 comment

Letter: Send McAuliffe back to state house

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

As a former resident of Roanoke I am extremely surprised that some of the the voters of Virginia have decided that a guy like Glenn Youngkin would even stand a chance of being their governor.

Everyone knows he's just an extension of Donald Trump and not good for any government. Virginia can brag and be proud of the way their state is run. Virginia has for years been the envy of many, many states in this great country. But that will certainly change if this man is elected!

Be proud of the the fact that Virginia is run well. Evidence of that is the great budget surplus. But beware because if Youngkin is elected it will surely vanish. Republicans have never been able to balance a budget and never will as long as they protect the ultra rich and big business.

Beware!! Send Terry McAuliffe back to the state house. You'll be glad you did.

Steve Clayman, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

 

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What feminism is

“Why I think feminism is a farce” by Christine Flowers (Oct. 2 column) was a collection of insults lobbed at cardboard cutouts of feminist ste…

Letters

Letter: How naive was I?

In reading The Roanoke Times article of Oct. 9 ("Failure faces redistricting panel") about the failure of the Virginia redistricting commissio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert