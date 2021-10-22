Letter: Send McAuliffe back to state house

As a former resident of Roanoke I am extremely surprised that some of the the voters of Virginia have decided that a guy like Glenn Youngkin would even stand a chance of being their governor.

Everyone knows he's just an extension of Donald Trump and not good for any government. Virginia can brag and be proud of the way their state is run. Virginia has for years been the envy of many, many states in this great country. But that will certainly change if this man is elected!

Be proud of the the fact that Virginia is run well. Evidence of that is the great budget surplus. But beware because if Youngkin is elected it will surely vanish. Republicans have never been able to balance a budget and never will as long as they protect the ultra rich and big business.

Beware!! Send Terry McAuliffe back to the state house. You'll be glad you did.

Steve Clayman, Myrtle Beach, S.C.