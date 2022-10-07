Letter: Seth Gillespie has much to offer Radford City Council

I would like to formally endorse Seth Gillespie for city council for Radford. As a former member of Radford's council, I understand the resolve, dedication to service, and critical thinking skills it takes to serve the citizens of Radford. In my dealings with Seth, he has proven to possess each of these traits and is well suited to be Radford's next city council member.

During my time as president of the Radford Chamber of Commerce, Seth was influential in assisting with and promoting the chamber's Young Professionals organization, which was created to provide a platform for Radford's young professionals to get more involved in city leadership. As a business owner and longtime resident of Radford, Seth was a shining example for the Young Professionals group as he was able to impart his knowledge of Radford and the business climate, which greatly benefited the group.

As a city council member, Seth will leverage his knowledge of Radford, his business acumen as a business owner, and his time served on Radford's planning commission to help guide the decisions that impact the citizens and business community within Radford.

On Nov. 8, I strongly encourage the amazing citizens of Radford to cast their vote for Seth Gillespie as its next city council member.

Onassis D. Burress, Green Cove Springs, Florida