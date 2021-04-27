Letter: Settle issues at the ballot box

I’ve read with interest the letters of indignation calling upon Ben Cline and Morgan Griffin to resign (good luck with that!). I share that indignation but in a democracy we settle these issues, not with public shaming, but at the ballot box. Given the demographics of their districts and the surveys that continue to show that a majority of Republicans still believe the election was stolen, electoral defeat for these two may be a tall order.

But the Democrats have some responsibility here. Many of us centrists voted for Biden, not because we liked his policies, but he was the least of the two evils. Now Biden has taken his election as a mandate and gone far to the left. I don’t think that this is what a large portion of the voters wanted — we just wanted Trump out of there. I suspect that the midterm elections will help correct this, but lots of damage will have been done in the meantime.

Back to the local level. You Democrats need to give us solid centrist candidates to run against these two. That gives us some hope of punishing them for their behavior. But if you insist on giving in to the far left of your party (i.e. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC), you insure the reelection of these two.

I continue to believe that most Americans are decent folks with centrist views. The major parties need to give us candidates that reflect this.

Larry Cox, Blacksburg