 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Settle issues at the ballot box
0 comments

Letter: Settle issues at the ballot box

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’ve read with interest the letters of indignation calling upon Ben Cline and Morgan Griffin to resign (good luck with that!). I share that indignation but in a democracy we settle these issues, not with public shaming, but at the ballot box. Given the demographics of their districts and the surveys that continue to show that a majority of Republicans still believe the election was stolen, electoral defeat for these two may be a tall order.

But the Democrats have some responsibility here. Many of us centrists voted for Biden, not because we liked his policies, but he was the least of the two evils. Now Biden has taken his election as a mandate and gone far to the left. I don’t think that this is what a large portion of the voters wanted — we just wanted Trump out of there. I suspect that the midterm elections will help correct this, but lots of damage will have been done in the meantime.

Back to the local level. You Democrats need to give us solid centrist candidates to run against these two. That gives us some hope of punishing them for their behavior. But if you insist on giving in to the far left of your party (i.e. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC), you insure the reelection of these two.

I continue to believe that most Americans are decent folks with centrist views. The major parties need to give us candidates that reflect this.

Larry Cox, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Student debt culprit

It seems most plans to reduce/eliminate student debt focus on remedies involving loan interest, forgiveness, government intervention and a hos…

Letters

Letter: Mental health crisis

I am responding to Sheriff Partin and the other regional law enforcement officers on the article and news conference on March 31.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert