Letter: Sexism, alive and well: The failings of Virginia Tech's student government

As a recent Virginia Tech graduate and a former member of the Student Government Association (SGA), I am disappointed to see the organization lose all legitimacy and drastically decline. An organization that is supposed to represent a diverse student body, is instead being run by a good old boys club with self-serving intentions, lacking all accountability. Throughout the 2019-2020 school year, many of the female members, including myself, left SGA due to the hostile culture that was and is still perpetuated by its student leadership.
As an SGA Representative, I experienced this blatant misogynistic and cronyistic behavior firsthand. Being passed up for an appointed position only to be filled by another “one of the guys” with no real qualifications, being blocked from participating in trips due to a phony or non-existent application process (since those who were selected were buddies of leadership), and being ignored and reprimanded when trying to bring up the issues of the sexist environment to leadership. Some female members endured harassment such as: being cornered in the SGA office, getting bombarded with texts and calls in the middle of the night, having their voices be mocked during meetings, and being talked about in diminutive ways.
These issues were brought to higher administration with hard evidence and accounts of the failings of SGA with the hope that they would address the toxicity and misogyny that has fostered under them. After meetings and discussions, there hasn’t been any progress or push for change.
Since so few students are aware of what goes on in SGA, all this misconduct has been effectively swept under the rug. Virginia Tech students deserve to know what is happening in their student government. We must hold men in power accountable for their actions. Administrators and students at a university that champions reason and innovation, can neither tolerate nor ignore such blatantly sexist, problematic behavior.
REBECCA TRINH
BLACKSBURG
