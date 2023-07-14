There is an old saying that there are two things one does not want to see made: one is “sausage” and the other is “legislation.” I appreciate that analogy from two perspectives: one, because I made sausage back in 1953 when I worked in the meat department at a grocery store, and, two, because I helped make legislation for 16 years in the Virginia House of Delegates.

I tell you that because the recent “debt ceiling bill” which passed in the U.S. Congress, demonstrates some of the least palatable “sausage” I have ever witnessed. First of all, the debt ceiling bill should have been a pure, stand-alone bill, with only one purpose: to raise the ceiling of the United States' ability to borrow money. Sadly, Republicans saw that bill as an opportunity to put a squeeze play on the Democrats to force them to agree to some pet projects.

I am upset about that, because the Republicans were wrong and foolish to put our country in that jeopardy, but I am really upset about the sweetheart deal struck between the Democrats and Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, regarding the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

What was that deal? Well, most of us know that the MVP, a proposed 303-mile natural gas pipeline, running from West Virginia through Virginia and on to the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina, has been in real trouble from the get-go, starting years ago. The price tag for that project has gotten into the billions and one ill-advised permit after another has been overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. The court has pointed out over and over that the agencies which are supposed to be protecting our environment and the public have not done so, and have ignored the facts in issuing those permits.

So, the deal that was struck, and which is in the debt ceiling bill, which has now passed and been signed by President Biden, would fast-track the MVP to completion, basically bypassing the 4th Circuit and the regulatory agencies, so that the MVP, which is now labeled “in the U.S. interest,” can be completed. This sad deal should be an embarrassment to both Republicans and Democrats, but especially to Democrats, who are supposed to be the party most protecting our environment.

I am a Democrat, historically speaking, but I am ashamed of the Democrats for agreeing to this deal. There is an old saying that “hard cases make bad laws.” Well, this scandalous “deal” is not only bad law, it is horrible law.

William T. Wilson, Covington