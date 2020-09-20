Letter: Shame on Trump

Mr. Trump,
We won’t call you President Trump because we don’t believe you deserve that honor.
We are the sisters of a precious brother killed in action in World War II on April 20, 1944. He was PFC William B. Weaver a wonderful young man just 24 years old.
He loved his country, his life and he had great love for his family, especially his two little sisters he left behind. We were 11 and 13 years old at the time.
We detest your statement, referring to the war dead as being “losers and suckers!!”
Every one of them are heroes like no others have ever been.
Today we are two “older-young ladies” age 88 and 90 years old who will never forget the sacrifice that he and thousands of others have made for this precious country of ours. Starting today we will be wearing our gold star pins that President Roosevelt sent us in our brother's honor. Also in honor of all our fallen heroes.
Mr. Trump, we will do this in protest of your despicable disrespectful statement.
Shame on you!
DOROTHY W. GUTHRIE AND PEGGY W. PERDUE
ROANOKE
