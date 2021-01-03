 Skip to main content
Letter: Shame on you, Morgan Griffith
Letter: Shame on you, Morgan Griffith

As a member of Congress, you have taken an oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States. And yet, you have signed your name to a Texas lawsuit seeking to disenfranchise millions of people from four states that did not vote the way you wanted them to. This is the opposite of what is expected in a democracy where every vote is counted. But worse than that, if this suit had succeeded, your election would have been in question!

What you have done, in this cynical endeavor, is to undermine democracy in this country, and advocate for the installation of a dictator. It might be your dictator this time, but how do you retrieve democracy once you have given it up?

This is sedition indeed.

Susan Olivier, Blacksburg

 

