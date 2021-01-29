 Skip to main content
Letter: Shame on you
Letter: Shame on you

To Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith - SHAME on you.

Shame on YOU.

You have put your party over the constitution and the democratic process.

Your deplorable behavior shows you are not worthy of your oath of office or the responsibility you have been given.

Annie Waters, Roanoke

 

