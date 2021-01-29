Letter: Shame on you
A dangerous precedent
A recent letter to the editor from a writer in Blacksburg ("An insult to intelligence," Jan. 11) states that Dr. Jill Biden is behaving presum…
To Rep. Morgan Griffith,
What we saw at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a lot worse than a “protest” or “riot” — two words I’m seeing a lot on social media. It was an attemp…
Ben Cline, our representative in Congress, has encouraged sedition with his cynical vote to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electio…
Democrats now seek and talk unity, after four years of supporting riots, chaos, burning and looting by mobs. This, after seeing and hearing th…
By endorsing baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voting to overturn the results, Reps. Morgan Griffith and Be…
Throughout the covid-19 pandemic Virginia’s esteemed doctor-governor has joined his fellow Democrat governors in imposing strict regulations i…
There is an account of one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858 during a campaign for a Senate seat in which Douglas gave "a long and puffy …
Your December 14 edition had no mention of the Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation. Why not? This is BIG national news, later probably to h…