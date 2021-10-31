Letter: Shared Solar program for SW Virginia

The interest in solar power has been steadily increasing in recent years, but not everyone who would like to have solar generated electricity is able to. They may rent their home or may not be financially able to pay for their own residential solar array.

For those reasons all Virginians should have a solar option when purchasing their electricity. With a Shared Solar program they could. There now are private companies standing ready to build solar farms to generate electricity for the Virginia customers who wish to have it.

This option will soon be available to customers in Northern Virginia. Current state law requires Shared Solar programs in Dominion Power territory, but not in the Appalachian Power service area that includes most of Southwest Virginia. Unfortunately, the law that makes Shared Solar possible for Dominion Power customers does not apply to Appalachian Power customers.

State Sen. John Edwards will be introducing a Shared Solar bill for Southwest Virginia that will correct this disparity. Please tell your state legislators that you would like to have the opportunity to buy shared solar power. For more information on Shared Solar go to: swvasolar.org/shared-solar/

Bob Egbert, Green Team Organizer, Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke