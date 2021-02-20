Letter: Sharing roads, sharing responsibility

While it is surely important to keep a safe distance from a bike one is passing, many of our two-lane rural highways include long stretches of no-passing zones. To comply with the proposed regulation, drivers of cars and trucks will be forced to crawl along for considerable distances, even though there is ample room to pass a slower-moving bicycle safely without completely leaving one’s lane. This creates a situation fraught with frustration and irritation, neither conducive to safe, courteous use of the public highways.

There is considerable publicity these days about the importance of automotive vehicles “sharing the roads” with bicycles. But sharing space also involves sharing responsibility for safety, and neither bikers nor drivers can ignore the dangers involved with riding person-powered bicycles on roads designed for and primarily used by heavier, faster, motorized vehicles. Like deer in November -- oblivious to the risks of being in the middle of the road on blind curves -- bikers who socialize, two and three abreast, on scenic but twisty country roads pose a real hazard to themselves and to drivers who must avoid hitting them. A bike darting in and out of urban traffic produces similar risks. All of us, including bikers and pedestrians, should demonstrate both courtesy and common sense when using the routes we share.