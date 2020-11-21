Letter: Shatter the denial

Words cannot describe the horror of the high percentage of Americans that use the low percentage of Americans that die from COVID to deny that it is a scourge. "It's no big deal!" they say.

Over 250,000 Americans have died from COVID. If more than 250,000 Americans died in nine months from food poisoning caused by a failure to regulate food production safety, those people would be yelling bloody murder!

If more than 250,000 Americans died in nine months from auto accidents caused by defective tires or brakes, they would be yelling bloody murder!

If more than 250,000 Americans died in nine months from infections because surgeons didn't wash their hands before doing surgery, people would be demanding the government fix the problem!

And on and on we could go with similar examples.

But the homicidal fools who say COVID is no big deal are so dense they can't extend a thought more than two inches to realize how huge a number 250,000 is when it comes to human deaths.

Even they would scream "stop!" if we got into a war in which 250,000 American troops were killed whether it was in nine months or nine years.