Letter: Shocker: Infrastructure plan includes Southwest Virginia

Recently the Bristol Herald Courier printed an editorial from the Roanoke Times titled “Biden Seems to go All-in on Appalachian Renewal.”

The article pointed out how little the previous administrations and state legislatures have done to help with the loss of jobs in SW Virginia. So, it was with real shock that after digging into the Biden Infrastructure Plan that the writers discovered a significant amount of money that would be available to SW Virginia.

$16 billion dollars is specifically earmarked for coal country and would be used for “cleaning up abandoned mine sites that would have the effect of creating new sites for industry in a topographically challenged part of the country”.

Another $14 billion would be allocated to “distressed and disadvantaged communities” – Appalachia is specifically mentioned.

Finally, the Biden administration has identified more than $38 billion “in existing resources” (described as money “left on the table from the last administration that could be accessed by energy communities for infrastructure, environmental remediation, union job creation, and community revitalization efforts” – what???).