 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shocker: Infrastructure plan includes Southwest Virginia
0 comments

Letter: Shocker: Infrastructure plan includes Southwest Virginia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recently the Bristol Herald Courier printed an editorial from the Roanoke Times titled “Biden Seems to go All-in on Appalachian Renewal.”

The article pointed out how little the previous administrations and state legislatures have done to help with the loss of jobs in SW Virginia. So, it was with real shock that after digging into the Biden Infrastructure Plan that the writers discovered a significant amount of money that would be available to SW Virginia.

$16 billion dollars is specifically earmarked for coal country and would be used for “cleaning up abandoned mine sites that would have the effect of creating new sites for industry in a topographically challenged part of the country”.

Another $14 billion would be allocated to “distressed and disadvantaged communities” – Appalachia is specifically mentioned.

Finally, the Biden administration has identified more than $38 billion “in existing resources” (described as money “left on the table from the last administration that could be accessed by energy communities for infrastructure, environmental remediation, union job creation, and community revitalization efforts” – what???).

This last item is unbelievable, but the bottom line is that SW Virginia is looking at a once in a generation opportunity to reinvent itself. One would think that this just might be a topic that appeals to our representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Except for the last figure, this is legislation that still needs to be passed in Congress. Let’s hope that our representatives support this.

Keith Hungate, Marion

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Something to think about

I enjoyed reading Chuck Harris' letter of May 21 headlined "Wisdom of the body" concerning the difference between the ameba and the white blood cell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert