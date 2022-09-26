Letter: Shooters focus their attacks on gun-free zones

Recently, a 22-year-old young man in Indiana stopped a very massive killing in a mall food court by neutralizing the shooter, who was starting to pick off innocents when he was surprisingly and fatally confronted by a person with a gun.

And more than once, commentators have suggested that this one time of “The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” was just luck, so where were the good guys in all the other mass killings?

That’s really a question that answers itself if one realizes that the deranged individual may be acting out of anger, depression, ethnicity, religion, racism or true mental disabilities, but that doesn’t mean that he is “stupid”! We haven’t seen anyone trying a mass killing in a police station (unless he was looking for “suicide by cop”) or at a shooting range.

Virtually all of these mass killings have been in traditional or advertised “gun-free zones” — schools, churches or public areas designated by owners or by some legal or civic dictate as a “no carry” area.

The young man in Indiana had to “break the rules” to save the lives of many. I can just imagine that young man wanting to be certain that he and his girlfriend were protected while venturing out into increasingly dangerous territory: the city. Undoubtedly, he was not desiring to have to use force for protection, but it was fortunate that he was there to be able to protect the whole crowd.

It’s true that, “When ‘seconds’ count, the police are only ‘minutes’ away.” In this case, the shooter was disabled in less than two minutes. In a church in Texas in 2019, the “good guy” took out the ”bad guy,” who was starting to shoot up the church, in six seconds.

I’m willing to bet that the Florida School District that posted this warning — “Our staff members are armed and trained. Any attempt to harm children will be met with deadly force” — will have very few to no problems. It was well received by parents and the community.

Jon R. Harris, Roanoke