Letter: Should they be allowed to serve in next session of Congress?

Last summer Trump began talking about rigged elections, laying the groundwork for the disinformation campaign that he is now conducting. His “Stop the Steal” operation is multi-faceted. Giuliani and other bad faith lawyers bring case after case in the courts, all of which are swatted down, because there is simply no evidence of election fraud. Beyond the court cases, there is the fund-raising aspect of Trump’s cabal: As he appeals to supporters for donations to overthrow Joe Biden’s victory, he fleeces his base, which has been his modus operandi all along. Finally there is the spiteful and dangerous effort to sabotage the credibility and effectiveness of the incoming Biden administration, even if that means more suffering and more death for Americans.